July 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BoE helped sell looted Nazi gold

SEC sues Spaniards over insider trading

Global fertiliser shake-up after cartel falls apart

Barclays and Deutsche shore up balance sheets

BP braces for long battle over oil spill damages claims

Tourre trial told of 'land of make believe'

Overview

The Bank of England helped facilitate the sale of gold looted by the Nazis following their invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1939, according to a history of the central bank's activities in and around the second world war.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is suing a former high-ranking Santander executive and a former Spanish judge, charging them with insider trading ahead of BHP Billiton's failed bid for Potash Corp.

Russia's Uralkali has pulled out of one of the two big cartels controlling the potash market in a move the company predicted would bring potash prices down 25 percent.

Barclays and Deutsche Bank have both revealed plans to bolster their balance sheets and meet regulatory demands that they increase the level of equity they hold compared with their overall assets.

BP's chief executive said the company was digging in and was well prepared for a long legal battle to fight damages claims related to the Deepwater Horizon disaster.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawyers accused former Goldman Sachs trader Fabrice Tourre of lying under oath.