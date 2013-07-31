Aug 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

RBS selects McEwan for new CEO

Siemens names Joe Kaeser as chief executive

Schneider Electric to acquire Invensys for 3.4 bln stg

EADS to be renamed Airbus in shake-up

Facebook shares touch $38 IPO price

Overview

RBS is in late-stage talks with regulators at the Bank of England to appoint its head of retail banking Ross McEwan as its new chief executive.

Siemens has appointed CFO Joe Kaeser as its new chief executive, replacing Peter Loscher as the German conglomerate seeks to draw a line under a difficult period market by sliding profit margins.

Schneider Electric said it would buy British engineer Invensys for 3.4 billion pounds ($5.15 billion) in a bid to bolster its industrial automation business.

EADS is to rename itself after its flagship brand, Airbus, and combine its defence units in an attempt to streamline the company's structure and shift its strategic emphasis to its commercial aircraft business.

Facebook shares briefly returned to their IPO price of $38 on Wednesday, marking a milestone and turnaround in investor confidence in the company after a troubled public offering last year. ($1 = 0.6596 British pounds) (Compiled by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore)