Overview

Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio told potential investors that he expects to see up to 70 percent of the bank's earnings returned to shareholders by 2015, according to sources.

Formula One Group and its private equity firm owners CVC were ordered by a London court to release hundreds of documents regarding the sale of a stake in the motor racing business, amid claims that its Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone bribed a German banker to smooth the deal over seven years ago.

A group of OGX shareholders is considering legal action against the oil company's former directors and its Brazilian billionaire owner, Eike Batista, over allegations including insider trading as anger rises over the company's near collapse.

U.S. President Barack Obama reversed an import ban on older iPhone and iPad models, favouring Apple over Samsung in a long-running patent battle and undermining the U.S. trade panel's push for stricter global intellectual property regulation.

Publicis Groupe Chief Executive Maurice Levy said that the chances of closing a merger with Omnicom Group were so slim that his supervisory board was prepared to go ahead with its original plan to make him Publicis' chairman and appoint a new CEO.