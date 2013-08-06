Aug 6 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
HSBC FACES $1.6 BLN PAYOUT TO US OVER BAD MORTGAGES
BP DENIES CLAIM OF GAS PRICE-FIXING AFTER 2008 HURRICANE
CREDIT AGRICOLE STOCK JUMPS AFTER ACCIDENTAL RELEASE OF
RESULTS
HUB INTERNATIONAL TO BE SOLD IN $4.4 BLN PRIVATE EQUITY DEAL
WASHINGTON POST SOLD TO BEZOS FOR $250 MLN
Overview
HSBC on Monday said it may have to pay $1.6 billion
in damages to the U.S. government over bad mortgages, higher
than originally forecast.
A US regulator has accused a trading team at BP of
manipulating gas prices in the aftermath of a 2008 hurricane by
moving natural gas through a pipeline linking two Texas hubs.
French bank Credit Agricole - accidentally -
published better than expected quarterly results on its website
on Monday, ahead of its scheduled results announcement on
Tuesday.
Private equity group Hellman & Friedman said it would pay
$4.4 billion to buy Hub International from Apax Partners in the
biggest ever takeover in the insurance broking industry.
Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos plans to buy the
Washington Post for $250 million, ending an era of family
control at the newspaper that struggled in an age of online
media.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Jijo Jacob)