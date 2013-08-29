Aug 29 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Bank of England's Mark Carney seeks to win over guidance
sceptics
G4S raises 348 mln stg through share placing
BP fails in new bid to stop spill payments
PetroChina shares fall after four senior executives detained
Ryanair told to cut Aer Lingus stake
Amazon takes tax fight to Supreme Court
Overview
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's second attempt to
convince investors that BoE will hold interest rates at record
lows for possibly three more years did little to alter market
expectations.
G4S Plc, the world's largest security services firm,
raised almost 350 million pounds through a share placing as its
new chief Ashley Almanza seeks to cut debt and repair its
battered reputation.
A judge rejected a second request by BP Plc for an
injunction to suspend compensation payments under the settlement
over the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, saying there was
no "credible evidence" to support the company's allegations of
fraud in the claims process.
Shares in mainland energy giant PetroChina dived
almost 5 percent on Wednesday after reports that four key
executives were detained in relation to a corruption probe.
Britain's competition watchdog ordered Ryanair Holdings Plc
to sell most of its stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus
Group Plc, in a keenly anticipated ruling that the
low-cost carrier vowed to appeal.
Online retailer Amazon.com Inc has hired one of
Washington's most prominent lawyers Ted Olson to take to the
U.S. Supreme Court the high-stakes legal battle about taxation
of its shoppers in New York state.
