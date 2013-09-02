Sept 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Vodafone and Verizon set to approve $130 bln deal

Ikea signals slower expansion

Sage looks to online payments for growth

Chinese seek greater say in UK nuclear plants

UK manufacturing output and orders at highest in three years

Property deals surge in peripheral EU countries

Overview

Vodafone Group Plc is set to announce on Monday plans to sell its 45 percent stake in the Verizon Wireless joint venture to U.S. telecom giant Verizon Communications Inc for $130 billion, after the British mobile carrier's board met on Sunday to approve the deal.

Peter Agnefjäll, the new chief executive of Ikea, said he was hoping to increase the annual number of store openings from a "record low" of five this year, a distinct slow down from his predecessor's promises to open 20-25 stores a year.

British software company The Sage Group Plc would focus on selling payments services to existing customers, unlike rivals that look at attracting new customers, in an attempt to double organic growth within three years, Chief Executive Guy Berruyer said.

State-owned China General Nuclear Power Group, which is in talks to form a partnership to build nuclear power plants in Britain, wants greater operational control of any new plants it finances, people familiar with the talks said.

Output and orders in manufacturing have increased to their highest level in three years, a survey showed, suggesting a revival from a deep decline in the sector.

The value of property transaction in Europe's most beleaguered economies - Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain - rose sharply during the quarter to July, highlighting increasing international investor confidence in markets that have been considered as too risky in the past six years.