Headlines

Investors cast doubt on Microsoft deal

LinkedIn plans to sell $1 bln in stock

News Corp spins off local news titles

City grandee countersues ENRC for libel

Wonga shrugs off church critics as profits jump

Gold miners begin strike in South Africa

Overview

Microsoft Corp said it would buy Nokia's phone business and license its patents for 5.44 billion euros ($7.2 billion), but the move ran into a wall of skepticism on Tuesday, pushing Microsoft shares down more than 6 percent.

LinkedIn Corp said it will sell $1 billion worth of stock in a secondary offering as the Internet company, whose shares have more than doubled this year, moves to increase its financial flexibility and perhaps make more acquisitions.

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp said on Tuesday that it has sold Dow Jones Local Media Group, which operated 33 publications, including eight daily and 15 weekly community newspapers, to a unit of Fortress Investment Group for an undisclosed sum.

City grandee and former ENRC board member Paul Judge is counter-suing the Kazakh miner for alleged libel, after it filed a legal claim against him in connection with what it said were leaks of confidential information to the media.

Payday loan provider Wonga shrugged off intense criticism from politicians, charities and the Archbishop of Canterbury as its full-year pretax profit rose more than a third in 2012, benefiting from more than 1 million people who turned to the lender for access to short-term cash.

A fresh wave of industrial unrest hit South Africa's gold mines as the National Union of Mineworkers called for a strike on Tuesday, after weeks of wage negotiations between unions and companies broke down.

