Headlines

Samsung get ticking with smartwatch launch

Apple event raises hopes of China Mobile deal

Shell's 1.5 bln stg UK headquarter revamp in doubt

Ryanair warns it may miss profit target

Rajan enters RBI with a big bang

Hargreaves Lansdown posts record profits

Overview

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd unveiled a smartwatch on Wednesday, leaping ahead of rivals Apple Inc, Google Inc and Microsoft Corp in the "wearable technology" market. Galaxy Gear, with a small screen, offers basic functions like photos, hands-free calls and instant messaging.

Apple Inc has invited Chinese media to an event in Beijing next week, just hours after it is widely expected to unveil its newest iPhone models in the United States, sparking hopes among investors for a long-awaited iPhone partnership with China Mobile.

The 1.5 billion pound ($2.34 billion) redevelopment of Royal Dutch Shell's new British headquarters in London has been thrown into doubt after the government ministers decided to review plans already approved by local officials.

Shares in Europe's biggest budget airline Ryanair Holdings Plc closed down 11 percent on Wednesday after it warned it could miss its annual profit target as it cut fares in response to increasing competition and weakening demand.

India's new central bank chief, Raghuram Rajan, kicked-off his term by announcing a spate of measures to support the embattled rupee and unveiling moves to liberalise banking and spread services across the country.

Investment manager Hargreaves Lansdown Plc posted record full-year profits on Wednesday as more Britons turn to DIY investing to bolster their savings and pensions. ($1 = 0.6399 British pounds) (Compiled by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore)