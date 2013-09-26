Sept 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

JPMorgan in $11 bln settlement talks over mortgage securities (link.reuters.com/pyk43v)

Court papers tell how 'Lord Libor' wanted more (link.reuters.com/qyk43v)

BlackBerry shares fall on doubts over Fairfax offer (link.reuters.com/ryk43v)

Nets owner and sovereign funds eye Uralkali stakes (link.reuters.com/syk43v)

Barclays to retreat from 100 wealth markets (link.reuters.com/tyk43v)

Overview

JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks with U.S. state and federal authorities to settle all outstanding mortgage probes for $11 billion, according to people familiar with the situation.

Colin Goodman, a cash broker in ICAP Plc's London office nicknamed "Lord Libor", wanted more after being in a scheme to help a key client manipulate yen Libor rates for one year, U.S. and UK authorities alleged in court papers.

Shares in BlackBerry Ltd fell below the proposed offer price on Wednesday on doubts about the $4.7 billion bid from a consortium led by Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd to take the smartphone maker private.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, who owns the Brooklyn Nets basketball team, and two Asian groups are among a list potential bidders for a stake in potash producer Uralkali , as the group's oligarch shareholder prepares to sell out amid a row that has soured relations with Belarus.

Barclays Plc will stop offering wealth management services in about 130 countries by 2016 and cut jobs in the unit as part of an effort to rein in costs and boost profit. (Compiled by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore)