Oct 7 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Osborne lays EU ground for any RBS split
()
Temasek, Sinopec eye Gas Natural stake
()
Paulson leads charge into Greek banks
()
Peter Voser says he regrets Shell's huge bet on US shale
()
Outgoing ING chairman attacks bancassurance model
()
France investigates suspicious assets
()
Overview
UK Chancellor George Osborne sought clearance from EU
officials for a possible split of Royal Bank of Scotland
in order to avoid strict EU regulations on state supported
banks.
Temasek and Sinopec have separately
expressed interest in buying Repsol's 4.7 billion euro
($6.39 billion) domestic gas distributor business, Gas Natural
Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson's Paulson & Co and a
number of other U.S. hedge funds are investing aggressively into
Greece's struggling banking sector expecting it to turn a
corner.
Shell's outgoing CEO Peter Voster said he was
disappointed that the company's huge investment in Alaskan shale
resources did not pan out as planned.
Jan Hommen the outgoing CEO of Dutch bancassurer ING
has criticized the model combining insurance and
banking, saying that his company had been "too big to manage"
France is stepping up efforts to trace the illegally funded
French assets of foreign leaders after Syrian president, Bashir
al-Assad's uncle was accused of having properties amassed
through illegal means in France.