Buffett takes $3.7 bln stake in ExxonMobil

Mooted plan would turn Freddie and Fannie into Tom and Jane

Google wins legal fight over plan to scan world's books

Motorola to launch low-cost phone

Motion Equity Partners in talks to quit 'zombie' status

Serco shares plunge on profits warning

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Thursday took a $3.45 billion stake in Exxon Mobil Corp, reflecting strong support for a the company which has underperformed compared to its smaller peers.

Leading a consortium of preferred shareholders who want to buy the mortgage guarantee businesses of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Bruce Berkowitz's fund management group Fairholme said investors in the U.S. housing finance agencies could accept less than full value for their preferred shares in a mooted restructuring plan.

Google Inc on Thursday won a long-running lawsuit by authors who accused the Internet search company of scanning millions of books for an online library without permission, clearing the way over its right to display small extracts of text in response to search queries.

Google Inc's Motorola unit launched a new low-cost smartphone, Moto G, designed to appeal to cost-conscious consumers in both developed and developing markets offering most of the features found on much more expensive handsets.

Private equity investment firm Motion Equity Partners is in talks with HarbourVest Partners to secure capital to finance deals, after failing to raise new funds since the financial crisis, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Shares in Serco Group Plc fell 17 percent on Thursday after the embattled contractor, which accused of overbilling the British government, warned that the string of corporate embarrassments would hurt profits for the next two years. (Compiled by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore)