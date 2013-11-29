Nov 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Britain accused of going soft on rights to woo China

()

Funding for lending move signals Bank of England is ready for normality

()

Lloyds Bank close to appointing Lord Blackwell as chairman

()

Barclays eyes shares plan for chief executive in pay revamp

()

Aurelius reverses out of stake in Co-op after Flowers allegations

()

Apollo close to deal for Aviva's UK property assets

()

Overview

David Cameron's government faces accusations of a soft stance on human rights issues in China. An investigation by the Financial Times casts doubts over groups with Chinese backing that are looking to fund projects in the UK.

The Bank of England announced pulling off stimulus to mortgage lending and personal loans, popularly known as the Funding for Lending scheme.

Lloyds Banking Group is likely to announce the appointment of Lord Norman Blackwell as its new chairman replacing outgoing chairman Sir Win Bischoff in 2014.

Barclays is set to announce new salary structure for Chief Executive Antony Jenkins as the European Union imposed bonus caps early this year. Based on the revamped plan, Jenkins will get a part of his salary in shares next year.

Hedge fund Aurelius Capital Management has sold most of its stake in Co-operative Bank, which has recently restructured its debt, sources told The Financial Times.

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management is the preferred bidder for a 400 million pounds UK property of Aviva, sources told The Financial Times.