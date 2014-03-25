March 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

RUSSIA BRACED FOR $70 BLN IN OUTFLOWS

MADOFF LIEUTENANTS FOUND GUILTY OF FRAUD

BRUSSELS SCUPPERS SCOTTISH PENSION HOPES FOR INDEPENDENCE

BOX REVEALS LOSSES AS IT SEEKS $250 MLN IN IPO

LIFE INSURERS SUFFER FURTHER BUDGET BLOW

Overview

Russia's government is braced for capital outflows to jump to $70 billion in the first three months of the year as investors seek to soften the blow from international sanctions after President Vladimir Putin's Ukrainian land grab.

Five of investment manager Bernard Madoff's former aides have been found guilty of helping him carry out and cover up multibillion-dollar investment fraud for years.

The European Commission shelved plans to relax cross-border rules that could leave schemes with a multibillion pound funding gap, dashing the Scottish government's hopes that EU pension reforms would smooth a transition to independence, sources said.

Data storage company Box said it hoped to raise about $250 million in an initial public offering after posting a wider net loss than last year despite doubling its revenue.

Rating agency Moody's cautioned that changes to the rules on buying an annuity in Britain had "credit negative implications" for the country's life insurers, dealing them a further blow following George Osborne's pensions overhaul.