Headlines
Swiss and UK watchdogs step up forex investigations
Dutch bank ING pledges post-bailout payout in 2015
Eni chief Paolo Scaroni found guilty of environmental crimes
Aston Martin discusses with Mercedes making its first SUV
Pilots' strike forces Lufthansa to cancel flights
Overview
Swiss and British regulators stepped up their scrutiny of
alleged manipulation of foreign exchange markets as watchdogs
take a closer look at whether banks have a tight enough grip on
the behaviour of their traders.
Dutch bank ING said it would restart dividend
payments from the next year once it finishes off the repayment
of the government bailout sum of 1.23 billion pounds.
The chief executive of Italy's biggest company Eni
is sentenced to three years in prison over inadequate
environmental standards at the Porto Tolle power plant at a time
when Scaroni was CEO at Italian utility Enel.
Luxury sports car maker Aston Martin is in discussions with
Mercedes-Benz over building its first SUV and hopes
to have the SUV in showrooms within three to four year, sources
said late Monday.
Lufthansa cancelled 3,800 flights for April 2-4,
or virtually all of its operations, due to a planned walkout by
pilots, in what would be one of the biggest strikes ever to hit
the German airline.
