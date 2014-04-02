April 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Schulte Roth & Zabel to advise European activist hedge funds

Telefónica to connect European Tesla cars to Internet

Shell turns to Asian suppliers in US shale race

Insurers accused of "bribing" patients to use NHS

UK's biggest coal miner on verge of collapse

US law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel has expanded to open a new European practice in London to advice activist hedge funds as its U.S. clients are beginning to examine positions in UK-based companies.

In a move to expand its connected-car market, the Spanish telecom giant, Telefonica will provide Internet connectivity to all Tesla cars in Europe.

Royal Dutch Shell said it will lower its costs in its U.S. shale gas business by switching to cheaper Chinese machinery - a shift which could serve as a potential threat to western industrial equipment makers.

Private hospitals and politicians allege insurance companies such as Bupa "bribe" patients by offering cash payments to use NHS services for procedures such as angioplasty.

Hargreaves Services Plc is in talks to invest in UK Coal, Britain's largest coal miner, which is seeking a 10-million pound government fund to close two of its three pits in Britain and sell-off of its surface mines if the bid by Hargreaves fails. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)