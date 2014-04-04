April 4 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
MYLAN WEIGHS MOVE FOR SWEDISH RIVAL MEDA
(link.reuters.com/deb38v)
TESCO'S FINANCE DIRECTOR TO LEAVE
(link.reuters.com/zeb38v)
MATOMY PULLS LONDON IPO PLANS
(link.reuters.com/feb38v)
CARLYLE AND PAI IN TALKS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN SCHNEIDER
UNIT
(link.reuters.com/geb38v)
CREDIT SUISSE TAKES $477M CHARGE FOR TAX INQUIRY
(link.reuters.com/heb38v)
US OFFERS EUROPE HOPE ON LNG
(link.reuters.com/jeb38v)
Overview
U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan Inc is looking to make
a takeover bid for European rival Meda AB in a deal
that is expected to value the business to more than $23 billion.
Tesco finance director Laurie McIlwee is set to
resign as early as next week, days before Britain's biggest
retailer is expected to announce another sharp decline in
profitability.
Israeli digital ad firm Matomy Media Group IPO-MMGP.L
scrapped its London IPO plans as the company could not meet UK
listing requirements as well as due to the volatility in the ad
technology sector.
Private equity groups Carlyle Group and PAI Partners
entered exclusive talks to buy majority stake in French
electrical gear maker Schneider Electric in a deal
which would value the company's sensor unit at $900 million
including debt.
Switzerland's second-largest bank Credit Suisse Group AG
set aside an extra 425 million Swiss francs ($476.67
million)to settle a U.S. tax dispute.
Progress in export projects on liquefied natural gas in the
U.S. is making the country a promising prospect for European
players looking to enter the booming LNG revolution.
($1 = 0.8916 Swiss Francs)
(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)