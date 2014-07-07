July 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EU banks look to shed loans worth 100 bln euros

(on.ft.com/1oC2i4t)

Swiss banks threaten freeze on U.S. accounts over tax evasion

(on.ft.com/1jhQxRB)

Angela Merkel indignant at claims U.S. recruited German as double agent

(on.ft.com/TOo8Gm)

More than 30 new UK banks could open under looser regulations

(on.ft.com/1n8ACV9)

Pope cuts scandal-prone Vatican bank down to size

(on.ft.com/1jZWm0S)

Shorting vigilante Gotham City pulls no punches

(on.ft.com/1qEJUJP)

Overview

EU banks, which were reshaping their businesses in the face of new regulatory challenges, could shed unwanted loan portfolios worth as much as 100 billion euros ($136.4 billion), topping the figures for 2013, according to data gathered by auditing firm PwC.

Ahead of the U.S. Department of Justice's July deadline for Swiss banks to disclose the details of American customers conforming to U.S. tax requirements, several banks in Switzerland threatened to freeze the accounts of American clients, unless they prove they are in the process of taking steps to become tax compliant.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacted angrily on Monday to allegations that a German man had been recruited as a double agent for U.S. intelligence, with her justice minister threatening to start a criminal proceeding over the report.

More than 30 new banks could be eyeing Britain's financial market a year after regulators in the UK accelerated approvals process and eased regulations in a bid to reduce the dominance of the four or five biggest high-street lenders.

Insiders say Pope Francis is contemplating radically slimming down the scandal-prone Vatican bank as he looks to refocus Catholic funds to support the poverty-stricken.

U.S.-firm Gotham City Research, that played a decisive role in the collapse of Spanish wireless network provider Gowex , said it will continue its pursuit of revealing corporate fraudsters. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Compiled by Esha Vaish)