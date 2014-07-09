MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
AbbVie retraction shows panel has teeth
Citi to pay $7 bln to resolve U.S. probe
Lufthansa considers launching low-cost long-haul service
European regulators fine Servier of France
UK's Financial Conduct Authority sets sights on high-frequency traders
Aldi and Lidl lead charge of discount supermarkets
Peer-to-peer lender wins landmark rating
Overview
AbbVie Chief Executive Richard Gonzalez was on Wednesday forced to retract comments made by him while discussing shareholder support for the U.S. drugmaker' s 30 billion pound ($51.1 billion) bid for Shire after being caught out by British takeover rules.
Citigroup Inc is close to shelling out more than $7 billion to resolve a long-running investigation by the U.S. government into its sale of mortgage-backed securities, according to people familiar with the matter.
Germany's Lufthansa may launch a no-frills long-haul airline as part of wider plans by the company to stave off competition from low-cost and Middle Eastern carriers.
European Union antitrust regulators fined have fined six drugmakers including France's Servier a whopping 428 million euros ($583.8 million) for blocking the entry of cheaper generic competition to an expensive branded drug.
Britain's financial watchdog is launching a review of competition in the wholesale securities market as it eyes the practices used by high-frequency traders to get ahead on other investors.
Germany's Aldi is the global leader among discount food retailers that offer limited assortment grocery. Schwarz, which owns Lidl, took second place, according to a study by research firm Planet Retail.
A cross-selection of peer-to-peer (P2P) loans has gotten a credit rating from Standard & Poor's, marking the first time that a major credit rating agency has agreed to formally evaluate a securitisation from the fast-growing P2P sector. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Compiled by Esha Vaish; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
LONDON, March 10 Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union. .