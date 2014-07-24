UPDATE 7-U.S. oil hits Nov. low as fresh glut fears overshadow OPEC cut talk
* New projects, shale boom may trigger glut by '18-19 -Goldman
July 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BSKYB NEARS DEAL TO CREATE "SKY EUROPE"
STANCHART URGED TO START WORK ON SANDS SUCCESSION PLAN
UK ENERGY DEPARTMENT REVERSES DRAX BIOMASS DECISION
UK WEALTH MANAGERS HIT BY LOWER TRADING COMMISSIONS
MARK CARNEY SIGNALS BOE PREPARING TO RAISE INTEREST RATES
Overview
BSkyB is expected to announce its European expansion on Friday, by buying Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV assets in Italy and Germany, two people familiar with the deal said.
Standard Chartered Plc Chairman Sir John Peace is weighing a succession plan, and has been urged to conduct a search both internally and externally over the next 12 months, three people familiar with the matter said.
Britain's Department of Energy and Climate Change will appeal a High Court decision which overruled its plans to drop one of Drax Group's coal-to-biomass conversion projects from a new renewable energy subsidy scheme.
UK wealth managers are facing "considerable uncertainty" as lower trading commissions in the last quarter hurt managers including Brewin Dolphin and Charles Stanley.
The Bank of England is weighing up conflicting data on Britain's labour market as it prepares to start raising interest rates off their record low of the last five years, BoE Governor Mark Carney said. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)
