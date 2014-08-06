Aug 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Fox backs off deals after Time Warner

(on.ft.com/1lBvtkD)

L&G in talks over US pensions insurance deals

(on.ft.com/1qXoRVx)

Lloyds faces lawsuit over HBOS takeover

(on.ft.com/V2q7Yf)

Standard Chartered faces another U.S. fine over transactions

(on.ft.com/1y6VkGS)

T-Mobile tie-up plan falls foul of regulators

(on.ft.com/UYi8Mn)

Bain and Apax aim to walk away with Toms

(on.ft.com/X2AyND)

African Minerals reveals Timis inquiry result

(on.ft.com/1odSujt)

Overview

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has soothed investor concerns, saying that it will not make another offer for Time Warner Inc or any other large content company, after withdrawing its bid for the firm behind HBO and Turner.

Legal & General Group Plc is exploring a possible multibillion pound "bulk" annuity deal with North American and European firms, as the insurer strives to lessen the impact of a decline in individual annuities sales in the UK.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc has decided to defend itself against a lawsuit filed by some of its investors, which could possibly be one of the largest ever, in terms of damages claimed, to be heard by the English courts.

Standard Chartered Plc has warned that it expects to pay a fine to New York's financial regulators for failing to draw their attention to suspicious transactions - less than two years after it first fell short of complying with U.S. sanctions laws.

SoftBank Corp CEO Masayoshi Son has blamed U.S. competition watchdogs for its subsidiary, Sprint Corp, having to give up its chase of Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile US Inc.

Buyout funds including Bain Capital and Apax are expected to make final offers for U.S.-based Toms during the next few weeks, valuing the footwear company, which donates a pair of shoes for every one it sells, at between $600 million and $700 million, sources have said.

African Minerals Ltd has revealed that it investigated Chairman Frank Timis in relation to allegations that the founder and two other directors personally gained from a $50 million payout made by the iron ore miner to commodity trading group Global Iron Ore Cyprus. (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)