Aug 7 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Fox backs off deals after Time Warner
(on.ft.com/1lBvtkD)
L&G in talks over US pensions insurance deals
(on.ft.com/1qXoRVx)
Lloyds faces lawsuit over HBOS takeover
(on.ft.com/V2q7Yf)
Standard Chartered faces another U.S. fine over transactions
(on.ft.com/1y6VkGS)
T-Mobile tie-up plan falls foul of regulators
(on.ft.com/UYi8Mn)
Bain and Apax aim to walk away with Toms
(on.ft.com/X2AyND)
African Minerals reveals Timis inquiry result
(on.ft.com/1odSujt)
Overview
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has soothed investor
concerns, saying that it will not make another offer for Time
Warner Inc or any other large content company, after
withdrawing its bid for the firm behind HBO and Turner.
Legal & General Group Plc is exploring a possible
multibillion pound "bulk" annuity deal with North American and
European firms, as the insurer strives to lessen the impact of a
decline in individual annuities sales in the UK.
Lloyds Banking Group Plc has decided to defend
itself against a lawsuit filed by some of its investors, which
could possibly be one of the largest ever, in terms of damages
claimed, to be heard by the English courts.
Standard Chartered Plc has warned that it expects
to pay a fine to New York's financial regulators for failing to
draw their attention to suspicious transactions - less than two
years after it first fell short of complying with U.S. sanctions
laws.
SoftBank Corp CEO Masayoshi Son has blamed U.S.
competition watchdogs for its subsidiary, Sprint Corp,
having to give up its chase of Deutsche Telekom AG's
T-Mobile US Inc.
Buyout funds including Bain Capital and Apax are expected to
make final offers for U.S.-based Toms during the next few weeks,
valuing the footwear company, which donates a pair of shoes for
every one it sells, at between $600 million and $700 million,
sources have said.
African Minerals Ltd has revealed that it
investigated Chairman Frank Timis in relation to allegations
that the founder and two other directors personally gained from
a $50 million payout made by the iron ore miner to commodity
trading group Global Iron Ore Cyprus.
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)