Headlines
Brevan Howard battles co-founder's rival plans
OMV says Ukraine crisis will not hit pipeline
South African rescue plan will split Abil into 'good' and
'bad' banks
High-frequency traders flee investment banks
Rule switch threatens 25 bln stg hit for UK companies
RBS Libor probe to drag on to next year
Overview
Hedge fund firm Brevan Howard is battling a court case filed
by former trader Christopher Rokos, who is asking for his
five-year non-compete to be overturned, so that he can launch
his own hedge fund.
The tensions between Russia and the west over Ukraine will
not derail Austrian energy group OMV AG's plans to
extend Gazprom OAO's South Stream gas pipeline from
the Hungarian border to Vienna, and any delays would be
manageable, Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss said.
South Africa's central bank has placed African Bank
Investments under curatorship, as it announces a rescue plan for
the lender of unsecured loans that involves a capital injection
of nearly a $1 billion.
High-frequency traders in London are increasingly quitting
investment banks in favour of specialised trading firms, as they
try to escape tighter restrictions on pay and the looming threat
of new regulations banning proprietary trading.
Proposals under consideration by the International
Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to limit how pension surpluses
can be booked, if enforced, could result in more than 25 billion
pounds ($42 billion) being wiped off the balance sheets of UK's
biggest companies.
The criminal investigation into former traders of the Royal
Bank of Scotland Group Plc over Libor manipulation could
spill over into next year, with the Serious Fraud Office
requesting UK's financial regulator to postpone publishing its
civil findings against at least two of the traders.
