Aug 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Rosneft asks Moscow for $42 bln

(on.ft.com/1yB1S0v)

RWE set to shut power stations as energy profits fall

(on.ft.com/1oy8zAG)

Carillion steps up pursuit of Balfour Beatty

(on.ft.com/1AhMEQR)

Diller buys youth social network Ask.fm

(on.ft.com/1l6XjdU)

Uber banned in Berlin on passenger safety grounds

(on.ft.com/1oyduS4)

Overview

Rosneft has asked Russia's government for $42 billion in support to help the oil producer offset the impact of Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's role in Ukraine.

RWE AG has revealed plans to shutter more power stations, as Germany's second-biggest utility by market value struggles to cope with the expansion of renewable energy supply in the country.

Undeterred by Balfour Beatty Plc's rejection of two takeover bids it made, Carillion Plc has approached the rival construction firm's investors, saying that its proposed deal to create a 3 billion pound ($5 billion) giant could deliver annual cost savings of 175 million pounds for the combined business.

U.S. media billionaire Barry Diller has strengthened his portfolio of Internet companies by purchasing Ask.fm - a youth social networking site that allows users to post questions and answers anonymously.

Berlin has banned the use of Uber, an app-enabled taxi service that allows users to summon a ride on their smartphone, after the company was found to be in violation of safety regulations. ($1 = 0.5993 British Pounds) (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)