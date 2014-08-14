Aug 15 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Rosneft asks Moscow for $42 bln
RWE set to shut power stations as energy profits fall
Carillion steps up pursuit of Balfour Beatty
Diller buys youth social network Ask.fm
Uber banned in Berlin on passenger safety grounds
Overview
Rosneft has asked Russia's government for $42
billion in support to help the oil producer offset the impact of
Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's role in Ukraine.
RWE AG has revealed plans to shutter more power
stations, as Germany's second-biggest utility by market value
struggles to cope with the expansion of renewable energy supply
in the country.
Undeterred by Balfour Beatty Plc's rejection of two
takeover bids it made, Carillion Plc has approached the
rival construction firm's investors, saying that its proposed
deal to create a 3 billion pound ($5 billion) giant could
deliver annual cost savings of 175 million pounds for the
combined business.
U.S. media billionaire Barry Diller has strengthened his
portfolio of Internet companies by purchasing Ask.fm - a youth
social networking site that allows users to post questions and
answers anonymously.
Berlin has banned the use of Uber, an app-enabled taxi
service that allows users to summon a ride on their smartphone,
after the company was found to be in violation of safety
regulations.
