ROLLS-ROYCE TO SHED 2,600 JOBS

CONSORTIUM PLANS RESCUE BID FOR PETROPAVLOVSK

ASTRAZENECA STRIKES DEALS ON CANCER DRUGS

SPIRIT PUB CO AGREES TO GREENE KING'S 774 MLN POUNDS OFFER

John Rishton, chief executive of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc announced that the company would downsize its 55,000 strong workforce by 2,600 to bring down annual costs by 80 million pounds ($128 million).

A consortium of German, South African and Russian businessmen led by a former lieutenant of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska has launched a rescue bid for Petropavlovsk , a London-listed Russian miner. The company is one of the biggest casualties of a global slump in gold prices. Gold is trading at its lowest in the past four years and gold miners are struggling to adapt to the slump.

UK pharma group AstraZeneca Plc announced two deals on Tuesday that strengthen its position in cancer drugs. The company said it bought Definiens, a German company that uses new ways of acquiring information from cancerous tissue using imaging and data analysis. The other deal was a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson and Pharmacyclics to experiment with combinations of drugs developed by AstraZeneca and cancer treatments developed by the U.S. companies.

Spirit Pub Co Plc has agreed to Greene King's buyout offer of 774 million pounds ($1.24 billion). Greene King's offer represents a premium of 52 pct to Spirit's share price when the takeover was first reported in the FT on Sept. 22. Greene King has 1,900 pubs, while Spirit has 1,227, mainly in London and the southeast.

