Headlines
MONTE DEI PASCHI TO SEEK UP TO 2.5 BLN EUROS IN RIGHTS ISSUE
STRAUSS-KAHN INVESTMENT COMPANY INSOLVENT
ING REPAYS DUTCH STATE AID SIX MONTHS EARLY
FCA BANS EXECUTIVES OVER SALES CULTURE
Overview
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third
largest lender, has approved a proposal to raise up to 2.5
billion euros ($3.12 billion) in a rights issue, after it
emerged as the biggest loser in the European Central Bank's
annual stress tests last month.
Dominique Strauss-Kahn's investment company, Leyne,
Strauss-Kahn and Partners, has declared itself insolvent. The
former head of the International Monetary Fund left the company
last month after he became aware of "excessive borrowing" by the
group.
ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank, said it would
repay the last of its state aid ahead of schedule this week,
signalling an extra dividend for shareholders as lending growth
drove a jump in pretax earnings.
Financial Conduct Authority, the UK's financial markets
regulator, has fined three senior executives of insurance
retailer Swinton Group a total of 928,000 pounds ($1.48 million)
for presiding over a culture of high-pressure sales. Swinton's
former Chief Executive Peter Halpin has been banned from heading
any financial services company in the future.
