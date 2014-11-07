Nov 7 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
VIRGIN FAULTED FOR SAFETY PRECAUTIONS
TENSIONS RISE AS PUTIN DEFENDS NAZI PACT
ERDOGAN DEFENDS NEW $600M ANKARA PALACE
HOLLANDE ADMITS TO MAKING 'MISTAKES'
Overview
Space tourism company Virgin Galactic had too few safeguards
in place to prevent a disaster, Tommaso Sgobba, a former head of
flight safety for the European Space Agency, told the Financial
Times. Sgobba said industry standards call for operators to
build the craft for two separate, unrelated failures.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised fresh security
tensions after defending the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact that Soviet
Russia signed with the Nazi Germany, under which the two
countries secretly annexed Poland and other regions between
them.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has defended his
newly-inaugurated palace, which cost about $608 million to
build, saying its remote location will would mean less
congestion and traffic on the streets of Ankara. The
presidential palace, which has more than 1,000 rooms, was built
on protected forest land and is bigger than the White House and
Elysee.
French President Francois Hollande admitted in a television
interview that he had made mistakes in his two-and-a-half-year
old term. However, he promised to carry out reforms and that by
2017 things will return back to normal. The Socialist leader
also spoke about the 40 billion euro (49.52 billion U.S. dollar)
tax break he plans to provide to the private sector between 2014
and 2017.
(1 US dollar = 0.8078 euro)
