Headlines

* Uber promises to create 50,000 European jobs in 2015

* Swiss finance minister says companies can adapt to currency policy

* Telefonica considers link-up with Hutchison Whampoa

Overview

* The chief executive of controversial online ride-sharing company Uber stuck a newly conciliatory tone on Sunday, promising to create 50,000 new jobs this year across Europe. The company also acknowledged that a new set of regulations were needed to deal with smartphone taxi apps.

* Swiss officials sought to reassure the country on Sunday that a decision by the central bank to scrap its cap on the franc would not destabilise the economy. The Swiss National Bank abandoned its three-year-old policy of preventing the Swiss franc appreciating beyond 1.20 swiss francs ($1) against the euro last week, which sent the franc soaring.

* Telefonica is in talks with Hutchison Whampoa , owner of British mobile operator Three, about merging their British businesses. Telefonica has been examining various possibilities for the future of O2 in the UK since last summer in order to match rivals and is considering all options after missing out on a sale of its O2 UK subsidiary to BT Group Plc .

($1 = 0.8572 Swiss francs) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)