* British Gas follows Eon's price cut

* Weavering hedge fund founder guilty of fraud

* Banks and brokers to net 45 million pounds from Aviva's Friends Life deal

* Serious Fraud Office closes Autonomy investigation

Overview

* UK's biggest energy retailer British Gas reduced household gas prices by 5 percent following Eon's 3.5 percent cut last week. This makes it the second energy company to cut the cost of household gas supplies in less than a week, and is in response to falling wholesale costs.

* Magnus Peterson, founder of Weavering hedge fund, has been found guilty of fraud for $600 million of investors' money by a jury in the Southwark Crown court. He was found guilty on eight counts which included fraud by abuse of position, furnishing false information and forgery.

* Banks and brokers involved in Aviva's planned acquisition of Friends Life Ltd will receive 45 million pounds as fees. The tie-up is expected to cost about 1,500 jobs. These disclosures were made in documents published ahead of shareholder votes on Aviva's all-share takeover.

* The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has closed its investigation into the ill-fated sale of Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard Co, saying there was not enough evidence to secure a conviction of the software firm's former executives. (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)