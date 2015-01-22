Jan 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Ashley is better emulated for enterprise than his investments

* Alpari co-founder applied to wind up business a year ago

* ECB eyes 50 bln euros monthly bond purchases

* Brevan Howard settles dispute with star trader Rokos

Overview

* Britain's sporting goods retailer Sports Direct confirmed that its founder Mike Ashley had sold a 2.6 percent stake in the company, raising 112 million pounds ($170 million).

* Administrators for Alpari are looking to sell the UK retail foreign exchange broker in the coming seven days after receiving expressions of interest. The co-founder of Alpari applied a year ago to wind up the parent company fearing it was "doomed" without a reliable source of capital.

* The European Central Bank's policy makers proposed a programme that would see the ECB buy 50 billion euros ($58 billion) in bonds per month for between one and two years. However, the Officials stressed that no formal decision had been made by late Wednesday evening.

* Hedge fund group Brevan Howard made peace with its co-founder Christopher Rokos and agreed to help him set up his own business, bringing the legal battle to an end. ($1 = 0.6605 pounds) ($1 = 0.8621 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)