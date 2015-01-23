BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Telefonica set to agree to sell O2 to Hutchison Whampoa for 10 bln pounds
* Anglo American set to sell Australian coal mines to boost returns
* Mario Draghi's bond-buying plan outstrips expectations
* Private jet scandal gives Swedish giant rough ride
Overview
* Telefonica SA is set to agree to a cash deal of 10 billion pounds ($15 billion) to sell O2, its British mobile company, to one of Asia's wealthiest men, Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
* Anglo American is looking to sell a cluster of coal assets in eastern Australia as it tries to boost shareholder returns amid a slump in commodities prices.
* The European Central Bank agreed on Thursday to embark on a quantitative easing programme that will see it buy 60 billion euros ($68.1 billion) worth of government bonds a month from this March until September next year.
* Swedish group Industrivarden said on Thursday its chairman, Sverker Martin-Lof, would leave his position at the group and its companies. The move comes after a jet scandal erupted relating to liberal use of corporate jets by senior staff. ($1 = 0.6663 pounds) ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)
