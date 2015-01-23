Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Telefonica set to agree to sell O2 to Hutchison Whampoa for 10 bln pounds

(on.ft.com/1t3ktp6)

* Anglo American set to sell Australian coal mines to boost returns

(on.ft.com/15hGENe)

* Mario Draghi's bond-buying plan outstrips expectations

(on.ft.com/1Jp8G6N)

* Private jet scandal gives Swedish giant rough ride

(on.ft.com/1CHofVh)

Overview

* Telefonica SA is set to agree to a cash deal of 10 billion pounds ($15 billion) to sell O2, its British mobile company, to one of Asia's wealthiest men, Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* Anglo American is looking to sell a cluster of coal assets in eastern Australia as it tries to boost shareholder returns amid a slump in commodities prices.

* The European Central Bank agreed on Thursday to embark on a quantitative easing programme that will see it buy 60 billion euros ($68.1 billion) worth of government bonds a month from this March until September next year.

* Swedish group Industrivarden said on Thursday its chairman, Sverker Martin-Lof, would leave his position at the group and its companies. The move comes after a jet scandal erupted relating to liberal use of corporate jets by senior staff. ($1 = 0.6663 pounds) ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)