Feb 2 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
CREDITORS SET TO SEIZE CONTROL OF TOWERGATE
(on.ft.com/1Ez6hsf)
HARD-UP COUNCILS PREPARE TO SELL MUNI BONDS
(on.ft.com/1HH1V4Z)
DIXONS CARPHONE TO LAUNCH MOBILE SERVICES
(on.ft.com/1vofGAe)
INSURERS WARNED TO USE 'BIG DATA' RESPONSIBLY
(on.ft.com/1EYmBjI)
Overview
In an agreement reached on late Sunday night, senior
creditors are set to take control of insurance broker Towergate,
in a restructuring exercise of its 1 billion pound ($1.51
billion) debt.
Britain's cash-strapped local municipal authorities are all
set to launch a multibillion-pound municipal bond market. The
first bond issue, likely in April, is expected to fetch 250
million-300 million pounds and annual issuance may go all the
way up to 2 billion-3 billion pounds.
Dixons Carphone has reached an agreement with
Hutchison Whampoa's 3 to use the UK mobile operator's
network to offer customised Internet plans for the smart
appliances sold in its stores.
Paul Evans, chairman of the Association of British Insurers
has warned insurance companies on the race to gather and use
'big data' and to take "great care" ensuring that sections of
society are not left vulnerable without any insurance cover.
($1 = 0.6633 pounds)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)