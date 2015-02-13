Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BT RAISES 1 BLN POUNDS TO HELP FUND EE PURCHASE

ZOOPLA HIT BY LAUNCH OF RIVAL WEBSITE

BANKERS FACE EXTENSION OF PAY CLAWBACKS

EX-HSBC BANKER JOINS ROLLS-ROYCE BOARD

BT Group Plc has raised 1 billion pounds ($1.54 billion) through a share sale to fund its acquisition of EE, UK's largest mobile operator. The company offered 222 million shares at a price of 4.55 pounds.

Online property portal Zoopla said the number of real estate agents advertising on its site fell by 11 percent due to the launch of a rival website called OntheMarket. The company said a total of 16,967 agents advertised on Zoopla compared with 18,999 last year.

Bankers accused of wrongdoing may see their bonuses and fixed pay being clawed back, even if the offence took place 10 years ago. Ed Balls, shadow chancellor, will unveil on Friday, new reforms that will see the proposed clawback period being extended from seven to 10 years.

Irene Dorner, a prominent banker who retired from HSBC last year, will join the board of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc as a non-executive director. Dorner will replace John Neill, chairman of Unipart, who has been a non-executive member since 2008. ($1 = 0.6500 pounds) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)