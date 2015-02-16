Feb 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

LORD BROWNE TO HEAD HUAWEI'S UK BOARD

LABOUR DRAWS UP PLANS FOR REVIEW INTO HMRC DEALINGS

UK UNVEILS DEMENTIA DRUG DISCOVERY CENTRES

CHINESE TOURISTS RENAME BRITISH ATTRACTIONS

Overview

Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has recruited former BP PLC chief executive Lord Browne to head a UK board of directors that will oversee British operations in the Chinese group's latest attempt to dispel international concerns over its corporate governance.

UK's Labour drew up plans for a "root and branch" inquiry and Ed Balls defended the party against charges of hypocrisy after Stuart Gulliver, chief executive of HSBC, said in a letter published in several newspapers he wanted to reassure customers that its Swiss private bank had been "completely overhauled."

Britain's charity Alzheimer's Research UK will launch on Monday what its proponents say will be the world's most ambitious attempt to discover drugs for dementia by setting up a 30 million pounds ($46.25 million) trio of new drug discovery institutes at Oxford and Cambridge universities and University College London.

London's Savile Row is the "Tall, Rich, Handsome Street", the soaring Shard building is a "Star Plucking Tower" and kilt-wearing Scotland's Highland Games are the Strongman Skirt Party, according to a set of Chinese names for 101 British tourist destinations to be unveiled on Monday.

