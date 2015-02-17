(Corrects month in headline)

Feb 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ROSE REPORT CRITICISING MANAGEMENT OF NHS 'PUT ON BACK BURNER'

(on.ft.com/1CBP7Hh)

TORIES TO 'DISCIPLINE' YOUNG BENEFIT CLAIMANTS

(on.ft.com/17Jn3b0)

LABOUR POLICY CHIEF ANGERS OUTSOURCING GROUPS

(on.ft.com/17crv14)

UK WATCHDOG TO TACKLE HSBC ON STANDARDS

(on.ft.com/17JoTIO)

Overview

Stuart Rose, one of Britain's most senior businessmen, has delivered a critical assessment of how the National Health Service is run which has yet to see the light of day two months after it was submitted to ministers.

Young benefit claimants who have spent months out of education, work or training will be forced to carry out community service in exchange for state assistance under a future Conservative government, British Prime Minister David Cameron is set to announce on Tuesday.

Business figures have attacked UK's Labour over a suggestion from the party's policy chief Jon Cruddas that companies running some of the country's most important public services should be blocked from bidding for government contracts if they are "driven purely by profit".

HSBC is facing searching questions from regulators over the quality of its internal checks and culture after the Financial Conduct Authority, Britain's financial watchdog, said it was investigating recent revelations that its Swiss private bank helped clients evade taxes. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Eric Walsh)