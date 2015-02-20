Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
UK INVESTMENT BANKS FACE COMPETITION PROBE
(on.ft.com/1vLRBOm)
THERESA MAY PLANS 'BRITISH VALUES' TEST FOR VISITOR VISAS
(on.ft.com/1DFpS8w)
TAX SCANDAL HITS SWISS BANK DEALS
(on.ft.com/1CPZVl9)
CALL FOR CITY 'BLACK BOOK' OF BAD APPLE TRADERS
(on.ft.com/17xfbYT)
Overview
Investment banks in the UK face possible conflicts of
interest and anti-competitive practices' investigation by the
Financial Conduct Authority regulator.
Overseas visitors seeking to work, study or attend business
meetings in the UK would have to demonstrate they respected
"British values", under Conservative proposals led by the
British Home Secretary Theresa May, to make this commitment an
integral part of any visa application.
The recent scandal over tax evasion by clients of HSBC's
Swiss arm is threatening to disrupt two potential
takeover deals in the private banking industry sector.
Financial institutions need a private forum to share
information about traders who break rules, in order to prevent
"bad apples" moving from one firm to another, a panel chaired by
Elizabeth Corley, head of Allianz Global Investors will tell the
Bank of England on Friday.
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)