Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK INVESTMENT BANKS FACE COMPETITION PROBE

(on.ft.com/1vLRBOm)

THERESA MAY PLANS 'BRITISH VALUES' TEST FOR VISITOR VISAS

(on.ft.com/1DFpS8w)

TAX SCANDAL HITS SWISS BANK DEALS

(on.ft.com/1CPZVl9)

CALL FOR CITY 'BLACK BOOK' OF BAD APPLE TRADERS

(on.ft.com/17xfbYT)

Overview

Investment banks in the UK face possible conflicts of interest and anti-competitive practices' investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority regulator.

Overseas visitors seeking to work, study or attend business meetings in the UK would have to demonstrate they respected "British values", under Conservative proposals led by the British Home Secretary Theresa May, to make this commitment an integral part of any visa application.

The recent scandal over tax evasion by clients of HSBC's Swiss arm is threatening to disrupt two potential takeover deals in the private banking industry sector.

Financial institutions need a private forum to share information about traders who break rules, in order to prevent "bad apples" moving from one firm to another, a panel chaired by Elizabeth Corley, head of Allianz Global Investors will tell the Bank of England on Friday. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)