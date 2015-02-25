Feb 25 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
DAVID CAMERON TO SEND UK MILITARY TRAINERS TO UKRAINE
LABOUR TO INCLUDE ALLOWANCES IN BANK BONUS TAX
PRESSURE RISES ON HSBC'S GULLIVER AND FLINT
RBS TO APPOINT CULLINAN AS HEAD OF INVESTMENT BANK
Overview
British Prime Minister David Cameron announced plans to send
military trainers to Ukraine, marking a significant escalation
of Britain's involvement in the country's fight with Russian
backed rebels.
UK's Labour will announce plans on Wednesday to extend the
reach of its bank bonus tax, amid anxiety in Downing Street that
pay awards this week by state-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds Banking Group will stoke further
public anger.
HSBC Holdings Plc group Chairman Douglas Flint and
Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver have been hastily summoned
before a parliamentary committee amid a scandal over alleged
tax-dodging by clients of the company's Swiss private banking
arm.
Royal Bank of Scotland Plc will appoint Rory
Cullinan as the new head for its struggling investment bank as
the UK government-controlled lender steps up efforts to shrink
the loss-making unit back to its domestic roots.
