DAVID CAMERON TO SEND UK MILITARY TRAINERS TO UKRAINE

LABOUR TO INCLUDE ALLOWANCES IN BANK BONUS TAX

PRESSURE RISES ON HSBC'S GULLIVER AND FLINT

RBS TO APPOINT CULLINAN AS HEAD OF INVESTMENT BANK

British Prime Minister David Cameron announced plans to send military trainers to Ukraine, marking a significant escalation of Britain's involvement in the country's fight with Russian backed rebels.

UK's Labour will announce plans on Wednesday to extend the reach of its bank bonus tax, amid anxiety in Downing Street that pay awards this week by state-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group will stoke further public anger.

HSBC Holdings Plc group Chairman Douglas Flint and Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver have been hastily summoned before a parliamentary committee amid a scandal over alleged tax-dodging by clients of the company's Swiss private banking arm.

Royal Bank of Scotland Plc will appoint Rory Cullinan as the new head for its struggling investment bank as the UK government-controlled lender steps up efforts to shrink the loss-making unit back to its domestic roots. (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)