Headlines

GOOGLE TO LAUNCH US MOBILE NETWORK

ANTHEM WAS WARNED ABOUT HACKING WEAKNESS

GROSS CRITICISES DRIVE TO CUT INTEREST RATES

GANNETT SETTLES DISPUTE WITH ICAHN

Overview

Google will launch its own mobile network in the United States, threatening the traditional carriers with competition if they don't innovate quickly to better improve Internet connectivity.

According to a September 2013 audit report, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management's inspector general had warned Anthem of vulnerabilities in its computer system two years before online criminals broke into its records and stole personal information belonging to about 80 million people.

Veteran investor Bill Gross has criticised the move by global economies to cut interest rates, opining that the move would hinder rather than help growth. "Low interest rates globally destroy financial business models that are critical to the functioning of modern day economies," Gross wrote.

USA Today publisher Gannett Co Inc. has settled a corporate governance dispute with activist investor Carl Icahn ahead of its spin-off of its publishing arm. In January, Icahn, who holds a 6.6 percent interest in the company, alleged that the company's board might take steps to prevent the takeover of its publishing arm. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)