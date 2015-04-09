April 9 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
DIMON WARNS OF VOLATILITY IN NEXT CRISIS
MYLAN MAKES $28.9 BLN OFFER FOR PERRIGO
GOOGLE PREPARES YOUTUBE SUBSCRIPTION PLAN
AT&T FINED $25 MLN OVER DATA BREACHES
Overview
Chief Executive of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon said
the next financial crisis should see "more volatile" markets and
a "rapid decline in valuations" as the industry regulators have
hamstrung the banks.
One of the world's largest generic drug makers Mylan NV
has offered to buy Perrigo, a maker of cough
medicines and allergy remedies, for about $28.9 billion. The
unsolicited offer values Perrigo at $205 per share.
Google is planning to launch a YouTube subscription service
so that subscribers can skip online ads in exchange for a
monthly fee. In an email sent to original content creators,
Google said it is taking "another bold step in favour of
choice."
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has fined AT&T
$25 million for failing to prevent leaks of private
consumer data that affected 280,000 of its subscribers. The
private data, which included Social Security numbers, was used
to unlock stolen cellphones so that they could be resold.
