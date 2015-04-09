April 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DIMON WARNS OF VOLATILITY IN NEXT CRISIS

(on.ft.com/1y6b3vL)

MYLAN MAKES $28.9 BLN OFFER FOR PERRIGO

(on.ft.com/1y6bN3T)

GOOGLE PREPARES YOUTUBE SUBSCRIPTION PLAN

(on.ft.com/1y6e2UU)

AT&T FINED $25 MLN OVER DATA BREACHES

(on.ft.com/1y6eToF)

Overview

Chief Executive of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon said the next financial crisis should see "more volatile" markets and a "rapid decline in valuations" as the industry regulators have hamstrung the banks.

One of the world's largest generic drug makers Mylan NV has offered to buy Perrigo, a maker of cough medicines and allergy remedies, for about $28.9 billion. The unsolicited offer values Perrigo at $205 per share.

Google is planning to launch a YouTube subscription service so that subscribers can skip online ads in exchange for a monthly fee. In an email sent to original content creators, Google said it is taking "another bold step in favour of choice."

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has fined AT&T $25 million for failing to prevent leaks of private consumer data that affected 280,000 of its subscribers. The private data, which included Social Security numbers, was used to unlock stolen cellphones so that they could be resold. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)