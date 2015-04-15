April 15 (Reuters) -
Headlines
EXOR LOOKS TO THWART PARTNERRE-AXIS DEAL
(on.ft.com/1DFQaYN)
PARIS BACKS NOKIA BID FOR ALCATEL-LUCENT
(on.ft.com/1DFRc7l)
YOUTUBE 'ABUSES' COPYRIGHT LAW SAY LABELS
(on.ft.com/1DFRMSu)
RIVAL BID TO ROTHSCHILD EMERGES FOR ARMS
(on.ft.com/1DFSzTg)
Overview
Italian holding company Exor, which controls
carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has launched a
counter bid worth $6.4 bln to buy reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd
, to prevent its merger with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd
.
In a surprise move, the French government has backed the
deal between Nokia and Alcatel Lucent
saying "it is a move for the future," Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron said.
International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, an
organisation that represents recording companies, said YouTube
and some other hosting services like Dailymotion and SoundCloud
exploit legal loopholes to gain an unfair advantage in licensing
negotiations.
London-listed coal mining company Asia Resource Minerals Plc
is the subject of a possible 210 million pound ($309.81
million) bid from Asia Coal Ventures (ACE), a vehicle funded by
the Indonesia's Sinarmas Group.
($1 = 0.6778 pounds)
