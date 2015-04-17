April 17 The following are the top stories in
Overview
Wikileaks has released a large cache of Sony Pictures'
emails and documents that were allegedly stolen by
North Korean hackers to offer a "rare insight" into the workings
of a "large, secretive multinational corporation."
The U.S. military risks relying on private rocket
corporations, like that of Elon Musk's SpaceX, for military
launches if a new law on the use of Russian rocket engines
remains unchanged, U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James
has cautioned.
Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer has shaken up
Yahoo's five-year deal with Microsoft on online
searches. According to the new terms, Yahoo is free to do
whatever it wishes to with up to 49 pct of its online search
traffic. It could even send some of its traffic to Google search
instead of Bing, as the struggling company tries to revive
itself in the online search market.
Online collaboration platform Slack has raised a fresh round
of funding that values it as $2.8 billion. The new round of
funding comes just six months after the company was valued at $1
billion, making it one of the hottest startups in the technology
space.
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)