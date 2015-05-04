May 4 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
GENTRIFICATION IN LONDON EXPOSES LENDERS TO RISKY MORTGAGES
CURTIS BANKS VOTES FOR IPO AS BRITAIN HEADS TO POLLS
JOYLESS RECOVERY IN LIVERPOOL JOBS MARKET
MILIBAND ALLIES WORK ON 'SAVE ED' CAMPAIGN
Overview
Britain's property owners who are the most overextended are
increasingly found in newly gentrified areas of Greater London
that have gone through rapid price inflation, posing a potential
problem for lenders if prices fall.
Curtis Banks Group IPO-CURT.L, one of the UK's biggest
providers of self-invested personal pension plans, is defying
the pre-election jitters that have hit several financial markets
with a planned initial public offering on London's AIM that will
see the company's first day of trading just as UK voters head to
the polls.
If Britain is the "jobs factory of Europe", according to
British Prime Minister David Cameron, then Liverpool is one
machine that seems to be whirring unexpectedly well.
Allies of Britain's Labour Party leader Ed Miliband have
discussed how to keep the opposition party leader in his post if
both main parties fail to win a majority in Thursday's general
election, as part of preparations for a possible second election
months later.
