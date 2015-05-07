May 6 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Michelin buys Scottish online tyre retailer Blackcircles
for 50 mln pounds (on.ft.com/1KMWQWp)
* Standard Chartered to stop advising on Australian mining
project (on.ft.com/1dOjCSW)
* Shareholders approve BHP Billiton spin-off of South32
(on.ft.com/1P1CVZJ)
Overview
France-based tyre manufacturer Michelin has bought
Blackcircles.com , a small Scottish online tyre company, for 50
million pounds ($76.22 million).
Chairman of Standard Chartered Plc has said the
bank will stop its role as a financial adviser on a big coal
mine located in Australia until it can ascertain claims that the
project will threaten the Great Barrier Reef.
Investors in BHP Billiton Plc have voted in favour of
splitting the Anglo-Australian company into two by spinning off
a new metals producer. The move, one of the most significant
restructurings in the sector, is in response to a less
profitable period for the industry and is in line with the
company's effort to divest unwanted assets.
($1 = 0.6560 pounds)
