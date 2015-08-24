Aug 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

British embassy in Tehran reopens

Zurich Insurance seeks more time for 5 billion pounds RSA offer

Verizon and AT&T accused of hurting rivals

Overview

UK Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond reopened Britain's embassy in Tehran on Sunday, ensuring that the nuclear agreement is a success and also encouraging trade and investment once sanctions are lifted.

Zurich Insurance is seeking more time for British insurer RSA's offer, after the two parties advanced on their prospective 5 billion pounds deal over the weekend. RSA will most likely ask to extend a deadline set for this Tuesday for Zurich to make an offer or retreat for at least six months.

A BT Group Plc executive has called for the United States to require its telecommunications companies to allow access to their networks at regulated prices, similar to rules in place in the United Kingdom.

