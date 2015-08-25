UPDATE 3-DuPont in asset deal with FMC, delays close of Dow merger
Aug 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Monsanto sweetens Syngenta takeover bid
Airbus eyes legal action against Japanese defence ministry
BP skips Iran trip amid concerns about U.S. sanctions
U.S.-based Monsanto Co sweetened its offer to buy Switzerland's Syngenta AG, valuing the company at around $47 billion as it tries to lure the Swiss firm to the negotiating table.
Airbus Group SE is looking to sue Japanese defence ministry after it could not strike a multi-billion dollar deal to supply helicopters to Japan's ground self-defence forces.
BP Plc decided not to travel with the UK trade delegation accompanying British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond to reopen UK embassy in Tehran on Sunday amid concern among British companies that U.S. regulators might take legal action even after sanctions were eased.
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.