Headlines
RSA set to agree 5.6 bln stg Zurich bid
(on.ft.com/1WRc9Vx)
Oil price drop leads to renewed speculation on Saudi riyal
(on.ft.com/1JulMPH)
Watchdog cracks down on gaming pester power
(on.ft.com/1Ie92f5)
Overview
Zurich Insurance made a friendly 5.6 billion pound
($8.79 billion) takeover proposal for British rival RSA
Insurance Group Plc on Tuesday, paving the way for one
of Europe's biggest insurance deals.
Falling oil prices have led to renewed speculation against
the Saudi riyal, weighing on Riyadh as it exhausts its foreign
reserves and taps domestic debt markets to fix a widening budget
deficit.
UK's Advertising Standards Authority ruled on Tuesday that
online games Moshi Monsters and Bin Weevils breached its codes
by giving children "direct exhortations" to purchase membership
subscriptions.
($1 = 0.6373 pounds)
