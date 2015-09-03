Sept 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Rebekah Brooks to resume as News UK CEO on Monday

Martin Winterkorn's VW mandate to be extended to 2018

Massenet leaves Net-a-Porter mid-merger

Overview

Rebekah Brooks, cleared last year of orchestrating a criminal campaign that damaged the British establishment, will return to her old job running the News Corp's British newspapers on Monday.

The executive committee of Volkswagen AG's supervisory board has proposed extending Martin Winterkorn's contract as chief executive until the end of 2018, the company said on Tuesday, opening the door to the appointment of a new chairman.

Natalie Massenet, founder and executive chairman of online fashion group Net-A-Porter (NAP) abruptly resigned on Wednesday ahead of its planned acquisition by Italy's Yoox .

