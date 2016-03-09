March 9 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* German bank Berlin Hyp issues first sub-zero non-state
bond (bit.ly/1U2AIyK)
* Lagardere to lose CFO stalwart
(bit.ly/1R47hpr)
* European prosecutors broaden investigations into
Volkswagen
(bit.ly/1Xb8Maf)
Overview
* German bank Berlin Hyp on Tuesday issued 500 million euros
of covered bonds with no coupon and priced to yield minus 0.162
percent, becoming the first non-state borrower to issue euro-
denominated debt at a negative yield.
* Lagardere's chief financial officer, Dominique
D' Hinnin, is to depart the French media group, a move that
could spark a power tussle among its remaining executives.
* France has opened a formal investigation into suspected
"aggravated fraud" by Volkswagen following
revelations the German carmaker rigged vehicle diesel emissions
tests, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.
