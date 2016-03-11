BRIEF-Bill Barrett provides commodity price and derivatives update
* Bill Barrett Corporation provides commodity price and derivatives update and schedules first quarter 2017 financial results conference call
March 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Lloyds to offer £1bn in cut-rate loans for green buildings
* Bridgewater makes ex-Apple man co-chief
* ECB cuts rates to new low and expands QE
* Lloyds Banking Group is set to give a one billion pounds ($1.43 billion) in cut rate loans to real estate customers who are seeking to better the energy efficiency of their buildings.
* Bridgewater has chosen Jon Rubinstein, a longtime technology executive who spent years working with Steve Jobs at Apple Inc. Rubinstein is set to join Bridgewater as co-Chief Executive Officer in May.
* The European Central Bank cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to minus 0.4 percent and relaxed the impact on banks with cheaper short-term loans and longer-term liquidity at negative interest rates. The ECB gave expanded quantitative easing, incentives to banks to increase lending and further interest rate cuts.
* Stanley Furniture announces improved first quarter 2017 results