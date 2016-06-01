June 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Ex-Barclays man charged with passing tips to plumber (bit.ly/1RKIIy2)

Iberdrola files lawsuit against Bankia over IPO (on.ft.com/1RKK3oy)

Austin Reed to close with loss of 1,000 jobs (on.ft.com/1RKKWNI)

Overview

A former director at Barclays Plc was arrested on Tuesday on U.S. charges that he provided inside information about impending mergers he learned about at the bank to a plumber, who used the tips to make $76,000 illegally.

Spain's Iberdrola SA has filed a lawsuit against state-owned Bankia SA over its 2011 stock market listing, a source close to the power company said on Tuesday.

British fashion retailer Austin Reed Ltd will start winding down as no viable offer was received for the company over a five-week sale process, its joint administrators said. The retailer will shut its 120 stores by the end of June, which will affect about 1,000 jobs. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)