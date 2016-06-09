BRIEF-Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
June 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Credit Suisse and VTB probed over 'tuna bond' (on.ft.com/1Up0lVW)
Tesco to sell Giraffe restaurants and Turkish interests (on.ft.com/1UoZ8hp)
Rolls-Royce chief issues rallying cry (on.ft.com/1UfK6yA)
Overview
Financial watchdogs from Switzerland and Britain are looking into alleged irregularities around sovereign loans to Mozambique, including a "tuna bond" arranged by Credit Suisse Group and VTB.
Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco Plc, is to sell its interests in Turkey and its Giraffe UK restaurant business, people briefed on the group's plans said.
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc Chief Executive Warren East, writing in an update to staff, urged employees to redouble their efforts as the engineering group is running behind with deliveries to customers. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 2 Brazilian miner Vale SA is more optimistic than the market consensus in terms of iron ore prices for 2017, Investor Relations Director Andre Figueiredo told reporters on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain has had its strongest start to the year for M&A activity since 2008 on the back of a spate of big deals, a sign that some businesses are trying to plan for a more uncertain future outside the European Union.