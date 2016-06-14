June 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

TransCanada, Sempra to build Mexico gas pipeline

Berenberg looks to double U.S. headcount

NXP to sell Standard Products for $2.8 bln

Airbus to assemble helicopters in China

Overview

* TransCanada and IEnova consortium have won a tender to build an 800-km sub-sea pipe from southern Texas to the Gulf of Mexico. The pipeline is expected to commence operations by October 2018.

* Privately owned bank Berenberg is looking to double its employees in the United States by the end of 2017. The bank opened an equity-trading desk in New York last year.

* JIC Group and Wise Road Capital are buying Standard Products, a unit of NXP Semiconductors for about $2.8 billion.

* Airbus said it would use China-based manufacturers to assemble its helicopters as a part of a deal to supply 100 helicopters for 700 million euros ($790.16 million). ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)